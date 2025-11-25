Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Schumacher has confirmed his switch to IndyCar for the 2026 season, having failed to carve a route back into Formula One.

The German driver, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, had two seasons at Haas in 2021-2022 before losing his seat following a number of costly crashes.

The 26-year-old was a reserve driver at Mercedes for two years but failed to take part in a grand prix session and left his role at the end of last year.

Schumacher has competed for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year – including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race – but has made no secret of his desire to find a way back into F1.

However, having been overlooked for a seat at new team Cadillac for 2026, Schumacher has turned his attention stateside and will race for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team (RLL) next year in IndyCar, after impressing in testing last month.

"Having both an F1 and an endurance background and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership,” Schumacher said.

“RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to.

Mick Schumacher will race in IndyCar next year ( Getty Images )

“And of course, I am curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here, and I am excited for the season to start.”

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said: "His test with us on the IMS road course was exceptional, he impressed every single team member.

"Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our programme. We're thrilled he's chosen to join us, and we can't wait to get to work."

Schumacher will make his IndyCar debut at the 2026 season-opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, on 1 March.