Cadillac F1 announce three new drivers with 2026 entry taking shape

Cadillac have completed their full line-up ahead of their F1 entry next year with three simulator drivers added to their roster.

Ex-IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, former Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi and Northern Irish endurance driver Charlie Eastwood will all drive the American team’s new simulator ahead of their debut next March.

Cadillac announced its driver line-up for their debut season in August, with the experienced duo of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez picked over the likes of Mick Schumacher and Felipe Drugovich.

IndyCar race winner Colton Herta will be Cadillac’s test driver next year, alongside a seat in Formula 2, as he eyes a spot in F1 in the future.

Yet Eastwood, who has won the Le Mans 24 Hours race and previously worked as a simulator driver for Mercedes, says he’s “extremely honoured” to be part of Cadillac’s driver roster.

"I will be able to contribute to their Formula 1 entry by supporting the team through simulator work and development programs leaning on past experiences," the 30-year-old said.

"I want to thank Cadillac for the trust they have placed in me, especially at such an important time."

Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson, revealed he had already been working with the team for “months.”

Pietro Fittipaldi is one of three simulator drivers for Cadillac ( Getty Images )

“As a sim driver, my teammates and I have carried out extensive testing and full race weekend simulations to prepare for next season,” he said.

“It’s an honour to contribute my experience to a project of this scale and to be part of such an iconic brand as Cadillac.”

Simulator drivers contribute to F1 teams by providing data during grand prix weekends, as well as testing new parts and car upgrades at the factories of various teams

Cadillac’s first F1 race will be next year’s season-opener, the Australian Grand Prix, on 8 March.