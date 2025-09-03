Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cadillac have signed IndyCar star Colton Herta as an F1 test driver, with the American switching back to the European single-seater pyramid in the hope of an F1 seat in the future.

Herta, 25, has been linked with an F1 switch for a number of years and there was speculation that American team Cadillac could pick him as a home driver for their debut in the sport next year.

While they instead acquired the services of experienced drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Herta has now been announced as a test driver, returning to Europe where he previously raced in British F3 as a teenager.

“This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time,” Herta said. “To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.”

Herta has recorded nine wins over seven IndyCar campaigns and is the youngest driver to win a race and record a pole position.

It is widely believed that the American will also race in F2 next year, with the goal of obtaining the prerequisite FIA superlicence points to race in Formula One.

“Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years,” said Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon.

open image in gallery Herta, 25, has won nine IndyCar races over seven years ( AP )

“His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.

“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole.

“Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.”

Cadillac’s first race in F1 will be the 2026 season-opener, the Australian Grand Prix, on 8 March.