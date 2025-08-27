Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Brundle has praised Cadillac’s decision to sign up Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their drivers for their debut season in F1 next year.

Bottas and Perez, both 35 and unattached this year, will return to the grid in 2026 with the American-owned outfit, after an announcement on Tuesday.

Cadillac opted to go for experience over youth and American involvement, while the likes of Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu and Felipe Drugovich missed out.

Ahead of a rules reset next year, with new engine and chassis regulations being enforced, ex-F1 racer and Sky Sports pundit Brundle has backed Cadillac’s decision to bring Bottas and Perez back to the grid.

“That’s a great driver line up,” Brundle said on X.

“The team needs experience and direction in year one and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.

“They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset.”

Perez, meanwhile, insists he wants to “enjoy the sport” again with Cadillac after a difficult 2024 season with Red Bull.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove, and that’s not just because of the drivers who took my seat, but even before that,” he said.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have been announced as Cadillac's driver pairing for 2026 ( Cadillac Formula One team )

“Everyone forgets about it now, but it (Red Bull) has been a very tricky place to be at – to constantly adapt and build confidence, and mentally it is a very unique challenge.

“When you see the amount of points they (Tsunoda and Lawson) scored (seven combined) in an entire season, in that regard, I don’t have anything to prove.

“This is a comeback to enjoy the sport. I had a very difficult final year with Red Bull. This is a sport I love, and a sport that has given me so much.

“I could not afford to leave the sport in the way I did, and this is why I am coming back with this new project and I hope it is a very successful one. I want to get back to enjoying the sport and I want to help this team move forwards.”

F1 returns this week after the four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort (31 August).