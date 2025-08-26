Cadillac shut down speculation about possible Christian Horner move for first F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One newcomers Cadillac have shut down speculation about ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner having a role in running the team.

The General Motors-backed outfit, who are due to make their debut next season as the 11th team on the starting grid, appointed Briton Graeme Lowdon as their first principal last December.

Horner, who was the longest serving F1 boss and one of the most successful of all time, left Red Bull last month and there has been speculation about whether he will return and where he might end up.

"There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that," Cadillac F1 chief executive Dan Towriss, who also runs TWG Motorsports, told reporters.

"So I'd like to officially shut down that rumour.

"Our support, belief, backing is 100% in Graeme Lowdon."

Cadillac announced on Tuesday their first ever F1 driver lineup of race winning veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Mexican Perez raced under Horner at Red Bull before the six times race winner was dropped by the team, with two years left on his contract, at the end of 2024 following a woeful run of results as teammate to four times champion Max Verstappen.

As Red Bull boss, Horner took the team from also-rans to champions in the space of five years.

Lowdon is untested as a principal although the Briton was chief executive of the now-defunct Marussia team that was operated by Manor Motorsport.

Cadillac have recruited heavily from other F1 teams, including Red Bull and are already bigger than U.S. rivals Haas.

The team have operations at Indianapolis, in North Carolina and at Silverstone. TWG, the motorsports entity of billionaire Mark Walter's TWG Global, also own Andretti Global in North America.

Reuters