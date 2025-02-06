Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed he still sees Michael Schumacher “regularly” – more than 11 years since the F1 legend was last seen in public.

Schumacher, 56, suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013.

The seven-time F1 world champion’s health condition has been shrouded in secrecy in the years since, with his wife Corinna insistent on protecting his privacy as he continues to recover.

Todt, who worked with Schumacher at Ferrari during his historic five consecutive titles from 2000-2004, has been the most regular source of updates about the German and, this week, Todt spoke about Schumacher briefly once more.

“The family has decided not to answer the question [about Schumacher’s health], a choice that I respect,” the Frenchman said, in an interview with Italian outlet La Repubblica.

“I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

“Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life which today is very far from Formula 1.”

Todt has in the past admitted to watching F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state and, in 2023, stated that Schumacher is “simply not the Michael he used to be.”

He added: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

open image in gallery Jean Todt (left) has given updates about Michael Schumacher (right) since his accident in 2013 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, saying in 2022 he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and adding that he is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

The family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, revealed in October 2023 why no “final report” has been publicised on the 56-year-old’s health.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

open image in gallery Schumacher has not been seen in public since a skiing accident more than 11 years ago ( Getty Images )

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas in 2022 and is now a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, having failed to land a return to the F1 grid for 2025.

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, his wife Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

open image in gallery Schumacher’s wife Corinna has insisted on protecting her husband’s privacy ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher holds the joint record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Lewis Hamilton – a tally of seven – ahead of the Briton’s debut for Ferrari this year.