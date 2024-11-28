Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mick Schumacher has decided to leave his role as a Mercedes F1 reserve driver at the end of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old German, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season after a two-year run but in the two years since has been an understudy for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

However, having not appeared once on an F1 weekend and having not secured a race seat for 2025, Schumacher has decided to leave the team and explore new opportunities after what he described as a “tough” two years watching in the garage. He has since confirmed he will drive for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event next year.

Schumacher said: "I am grateful to Toto [Wolff] and the entire Mercedes F1 team for the insight I have gained over these two years, they have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better.

“But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough. I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport.

“Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."

Schumacher was heavily linked with the second seat at Sauber next year but current F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto landed that seat.

The German told The Independent in June that he was “really hungry” to carve a route back into F1 as a first choice over other motorsport competitions.

open image in gallery Mick Schumacher will leave his role as a Mercedes reserve at the end of the 2024 season ( Getty Images )

Yet Schumacher did compete for Alpine in WEC this year and raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans event.

Mercedes team principal Wolff added: “Mick’s hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as reserve driver has been vital for the team over the past two years.

“From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn’t have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

open image in gallery Toto Wolff praised Schumacher’s ‘hard work’ and ‘diligence’ ( Getty Images )

“However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.

“As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mercedes are set to bring back Valtteri Bottas to act as their reserve driver next year, after the Finn was dropped from his seat at Sauber. Bottas drove for the team from 2017-2021 before being replaced by George Russell.

Schumacher has already been confirmed as a driver at the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney next March, competing alongside compatriot Sebastian Vettel.