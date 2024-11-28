Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Female motorsport pioneer Mary McGee has passed away at the age of 87 – with Lewis Hamilton among those to pay tribute to the American.

The 87-year-old, who passed away in Nevada on Wednesday, was the first woman to compete in motorcycle road racing and motocross events in the United States back in the 1960s.

She was also the first woman to race the famous Baja 1000 and the only woman to finish the Baja 500 solo.

McGee appeared on the grid with Martin Brundle at the Canadian Grand Prix in June and was subject to a 2024 documentary, Motorcycle Mary, produced by Hamilton.

Shortly after her family announced her death, Hamilton paid tribute on his Instagram, saying: “I’m deeply saddened to hear that Mary McGee, the first woman to road race motorcycles in the U.S and the first person to solo the Baja 500 has passed on.

“My condolences to her family and everyone who she’s inspired.

“Her legacy will live on as a trailblazer in the world of motorsports and beyond.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Mary McGee after her death at the age of 87 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery McGee (centre-right) was the first woman to compete in motorcycle road racing and motocross events in the United State ( Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva )

“I had the honour to meet Mary and help support a short documentary about her incredible journey. Her grit and unshakable determination will continue to inspire me, always.

“Link to Motorcycle Mary in stories, hope you give it a watch. Thank you for everything, Mary.”

McGee stopped racing in vintage motocross events in 2012 and was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018.

Brundle also paid tribute, posting on X: “This is very sad, spoke to her on the grid in Montreal and was due to make a feature with Mary in Austin but she wasn’t well.

“Truly remarkable lady, there is a documentary being released anytime about her life.”