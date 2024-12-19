Liam Lawson confirmed as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull F1 in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull in 2025.

New Zealand driver Lawson, 22, has raced only 11 times in Formula One – five in 2023 and six in 2024 – but has been handed the opportunity of a lifetime after impressing in the closing races of this season. He replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB in September and will fill in for Perez, who parted ways with Red Bull on Wednesday.

Lawson has been promoted by Christian Horner ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who will race for the sister team Racing Bulls for the fifth successive year in 2025.

It is expected that Red Bull junior and this year’s F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar will replace Lawson at RB. Williams’ Franco Colapinto is the other name in the fray.

“To be announced as a Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old,” Lawson said.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at RB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

“I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut [Marko] and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

“I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”

Horner, who stated on Wednesday that Perez would be taking a sabbatical in 2025 after four years with the team, labelled Lawson as a “real racer.”

open image in gallery Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Lawson faces one of the toughest tasks in sport as he becomes Max Verstappen’s teammate ( Getty Images )

“I’m delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the Team in 2025,” Horner said

“Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.

“His arrival continues the team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen.

“There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year.”