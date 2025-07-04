Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’d told Lewis Hamilton four months ago, amid the hoopla of Formula One’s biggest-ever driver move, that he would be “hoping and praying” for a strong result at his beloved Silverstone, he’d likely have laughed you out of the room. Either that or he’d have rolled his eyes. Take your pick.

After all, this was the seven-time F1 world champion moving to the fabled Ferrari. A driver in need of rejuvenation after three years of frustration at Mercedes was joining a team seemingly on the up, having come within a whisker of last year’s constructors’ title. Everything seemed perfectly aligned. With the whole world watching, what could possibly go wrong?

Well, come race 12 and the halfway stage of the 2025 season, the answer is unavoidable: pretty much everything.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton has not been on the podium for 13 races ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It has been an eye-opening, gut-wrenching opening salvo for the 40-year-old in red. From amateurish radio communications and irritation in the rain of Australia in round one to an overwhelming lack of car performance throughout, Hamilton has endured his worst-ever start to an F1 season. Even for the biggest of pessimists, this was not in the forecast.

Eleven races, zero podiums. Sixth in the world championship, closer to the bottom of the standings than the top. Never mind winning, Hamilton is now on the longest podium-less streak of his career, at 13, stretching back to Las Vegas last November.

As ever, it makes this weekend’s British Grand Prix a significant marker in his season. A venue he has won at nine times, and been on the podium for 11 consecutive years, represents Hamilton’s best chance to smell the Moet & Chandon champagne once more.

Of course, his fond memories here come as recently as last year, when he broke a 31-month winless streak with a memorable and brilliant victory.

If it’s going to happen anywhere for Hamilton in 2025, it’s going to be this weekend.

“There is always magic here at Silverstone,” he said, with an optimistic outlook, at media day on Thursday. “It is a very, very special race and I am hoping all sorts of things can help us. I am hoping and praying.

“I cannot wait for Friday. Driving a Ferrari at Silverstone for the first time will be special and unique in its own way. We have the best fans here, and for a British driver, they really do make a difference.

open image in gallery Hamilton claimed a memorable win last year at Silverstone ( Getty Images )

“I have shown that to you time and time again. I hope this weekend they really make the difference for us.”

LEWIS HAMILTON'S FIRST 11 RACES -Sixth in the championship standings - 91 points -28 points and one place behind teammate Charles Leclerc (three podiums to zero) -Leclerc 9-4 Hamilton in qualifying; average advantage of 0.151 seconds -Zero podiums

Hamilton is accurate to some extent: his best displays do come in front of the British fans, of which we can anticipate a modicum more to come decked in scarlet over the next three days. In fact, amid a full schedule which for the first time includes British F4 alongside F3, F2 and F1, Silverstone organisers are hoping to have a record 500,000 people attend.

Lando Norris even has his own 10,000-capacity ‘Landostand’ at Stowe corner, beating Hamilton and George Russell in the British popularity rankings.

Yet relying on the fans in the grandstands is not the customary route to results in Formula 1; a sport where the drivers genuinely struggle to hear the noise generated by the supporters, given the scorching sound of the V6 hybrid engine.

open image in gallery Ferrari are yet to win a race in 2025 with either Hamilton or Charles Leclerc ( AP )

The biggest nadir so far, unquestionably, was a contrasting second round in China. All looked rosy when Hamilton took pole for the shortened sprint race and, without a serious challenge, cruised to victory. Yet 24 hours later, both Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc’s cars had been disqualified. For team principal Fred Vasseur, it was an embarrassing state of affairs.

LEWIS HAMILTON'S RUN OF PODIUMS AT SILVERSTONE 2024: 1st 2023: 3rd 2022: 3rd 2021: 1st 2020 x2: 1st and 2nd 2019: 1st 2018: 2nd 2017: 1st 2016: 1st 2015: 1st 2014: 1st

In the weeks since, we’ve had issues uncovered and not eradicated. We’ve had anger on the radio towards race engineer Riccardo Adami. We’ve even had boredom: Hamilton has regularly been running on his own in races, too quick for the midfield pack but too slow to compete at the top.

“Where is Lewis?” says the hypothetical fan switching on Sky Sports F1 mid-race. “No man’s land,” is often the riposte.

But this weekend, there is hope.

Ferrari unveiled a much-needed upgrade to the floor of their car at the last race in Austria and were the second-quickest team. A further development of the rear suspension is expected this weekend. It feels like something of a last-chance saloon for the Scuderia, as teams up and down the grid begin to turn their full attention to new regulations next year.

Yet more so than car modifications, as so often is the case in Northamptonshire, rain is in the air on Sunday.

open image in gallery Hamilton finished fourth last time out in Austria ( AP )

“We are not as quick as McLaren,” Hamilton said. “If it stays dry, they will walk the race.”

But if it rains, nobody masters a wet-dry conflux like Hamilton around these parts. A win may still be out of the question – though championship frontrunners Norris and Oscar Piastri have already shown that mistakes and collisions are possible – but a podium feels obtainable. Yet for Hamilton, historical statistics are not what he’s here for; he simply wants to see progress. A lot of progress.

“I don’t look at those (podium) statistics, so it is not something that affects me or I think about,” Hamilton said.

“But we are here at Silverstone. What better place to change that run.”