Lewis Hamilton ‘hoping and praying’ to return to podium at British Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton said he is “hoping and praying” to end the worst podiumless streak of his Formula One career at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Hamilton has a remarkable record at his home race, winning a record nine times at Silverstone. He has also finished in the top three in all of his last 11 appearances here.

However, the seven-time world champion has not landed a podium in Ferrari colours – a streak of 11 races – the deepest into the season he has ever gone without a top-three finish.

Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half-year losing streak with a famous victory at Silverstone last season, and speaking ahead of Sunday’s race, Hamilton said: “I am hoping and praying.

“There is always magic here at Silverstone. It is a very, very special race and I am hoping all sorts of things can help us because we are not as quick as McLaren. If it stays dry they will walk the race.

“I don’t look at those (podium) statistics so it is not something that affects me or I think about. But we are here at Silverstone and what better place to change that run so that is what we are working towards.

“I cannot wait for Friday. Driving a Ferrari at Silverstone for the first time will be special and unique in its own way. We have the best fans here, and for a British driver they really do make a difference. I have shown that to you time and time again so I hope this weekend they really make the difference for us.”

Hamilton finished fourth, a place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc at the previous round in Austria. During the race, Hamilton aired his frustration with Ferrari after they pulled him in for a tyre change against his wishes.

Hamilton continued: “The team’s view is that they wanted to secure third and fourth which is totally fine, but I am not here to start fourth and finish fourth.

“I am racing for every little bit we can gain. They had us on the same strategy. I never want to do the same as my team-mate, ever.

“I said I don’t want to get to a point where I am ignoring you. We are working on our conversation. We are still getting to know each other and how we operate so that was all understood.”