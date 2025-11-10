Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Lewis Hamilton on ‘nightmare’ first F1 season at Ferrari

The 40-year-old has yet to post a top-three finish in 21 appearances for Ferrari since his much-hyped transfer from Mercedes at the start of the year

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 10 November 2025 03:30 EST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton is still without a podium in 21 races
Lewis Hamilton is still without a podium in 21 races (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton has labelled his debut season for Ferrari as a “nightmare” after another chastening weekend, this time in Brazil.

Having only qualified 13th, Hamilton made a disastrous start, dropping to the back of the pack and was given a five-second penalty after a collision with Franco Colapinto on the opening lap.

Struggling with a broken floor, Hamilton retired midway through the race, bringing to an end a wretched day for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc’s retirement earlier in the race.

The 40-year-old is still without a podium in 21 grand prix starts for Ferrari and acknowledged his debut campaign, following his much-hyped move from Mercedes, has been way below his expectations.

Hamilton said: “This is a nightmare, and I’ve been living it for a while.

Recommended

“The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team, and then the nightmare of results that we’ve had, the ups and downs, it is challenging.

“This weekend has been disastrous and disappointing for everyone. I am trying to keep my head above water and remain positive.”

Hamilton trails teammate Leclerc, who was running third when he was taken out of the race, by 66 points in the world championship.

Hamilton admits his debut season at Ferrari has been a ‘nightmare’
Hamilton admits his debut season at Ferrari has been a ‘nightmare’ (AP)

Hamilton continued: “Charles did a great job in qualifying, so there is some performance in that car.

“At this point, I have to believe there is something to come out of all these hardships that we have been going through. I am sure we are destined for something positive in the future.

“Maybe we are getting all our bad luck out of the way this year… who knows? We will not give up and we will come back fighting at the next race.”

Additional reporting by PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in