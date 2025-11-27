Lewis Hamilton adamant he does not regret leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton insisted he has no regrets about joining Ferrari and said his claim that he was not looking forward to next season with the Italian giants was delivered in the “heat of frustration”.

The seven-time world champion’s troubled debut campaign with Ferrari hit rock bottom in Las Vegas after he qualified 20th and last.

Hamilton progressed to 10th, elevated to eighth by the end of the race, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified, but then said he was eager for the year to end and added that he is not looking forward to 2026 either.

Responding to his comments in Doha ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “I would be surprised if the other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season.

“Usually, you don’t have a lot of energy at the end of the season. It was in the heat of frustration and often there is a lot of frustration at the end of a race when it does not go well.

“I am excited to see what the team does next year.”

Hamilton left Mercedes – the constructor which carried him to six of his record-equalling seven titles – to fulfil a lifelong dream by joining Ferrari.

Asked if he had any regrets about leaving the Silver Arrows, Hamilton continued: “That is a hypothetical question and I will not really get into that.

“But I don’t regret the decision I made, joining this team. I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that.”

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton addresses the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Hamilton is 74 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings and still awaiting his first podium for Ferrari. He has been out-qualified by Leclerc 17 times in 22 appearances. The Monegasque also has seven top-three finishes.

But Hamilton insisted: “I am not concerned about that. I have just been focusing on my side during this period.

“Charles has done a great job. He has been here for seven years and he has a team around him who he has worked with for many years so it is a well-oiled machine.

“On my side, it is a new group of people. It is a new environment that I am still getting used to.

“We are working as hard as we can to get it to work as well as we can and to compare it to someone who has had it for seven years, you don’t just do it like that. It takes a bit of time.”