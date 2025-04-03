Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed claims he has “lost faith” in Ferrari after their double disqualification in China as “complete rubbish.”

Hamilton won the sprint race in China last time out but was disqualified from the grand prix, as was teammate Charles Leclerc, after both Ferrari cars failed post-race technical checks.

It leaves the seven-time world champion with just nine points after the first two rounds of the 2025 season, leaving him ninth in the standings and 35 points behind leader Lando Norris already. However, Hamilton insists he still backs the team “100%”, following his move from Mercedes in the off-season.

“I saw something asking whether I was losing faith in the team which is complete rubbish,” he said at media day ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team.”

Hamilton also admitted that he did not expect to be fighting for the championship at the start of this year, as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings with Ferrari.

“There was a lot of hype at the start of the season – what’s important to remember is that this is my first year with the team,” Hamilton said, in Suzuka.

“I didn’t expect to win from the get-go, and I didn’t expect us to be fighting for the championship straight away.

“I’ve tried to spend this time observing how the team operates now we’re running, learning as much and as fast as I can.”

Ferrari came into the new season expected to contend for both drivers’ and constructors’ championships but a rocky start to the campaign has left them with just 17 points from two races.

Lewis Hamilton insists he “100%” backs Ferrari ( Getty Images )

Hamilton had a number of testy exchanges with race engineer Riccardo Adami, including over the swapping of places with Leclerc, in China.

The British driver says he still needs time to get used to his new car.

“We have definitely got a lot of work to do to make sure it is better moving forwards,” Hamilton added.

“I am still learning about this car, I have not tested every item that they have yet.

“I didn’t feel frustration or anything after (China), it is what it is. We have gone through everything at the factory. Lots of learnings, we take the highs and lows together as a team.

“The most impressive thing is how the team have taken it, how they’ve worked through the data to see how we progress from here.”

Additional reporting by PA