Lewis Hamilton urges UK education reform: ‘Something needs to change’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has urged the UK government to implement educational reform after new data highlighted the concerns of young students and those from a vulnerable background.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, 40, has previously spoken of being racially abused at school and admitted he felt as though he “didn’t belong or matter” as a student.

Hamilton’s foundation, Mission 44, last year launched a Nothing Happens in Isolation campaign, with a focus on the high rates of suspensions and exclusions in schools across the country

Now, a new survey has highlighted the issues young people face. Among the most glaring statistics, 41% of young people say their school/college has not shown concern for their worries or wellbeing – a number that rises to 64% for those with a disability.

Hamilton said: “I remember the challenges I faced at school. I didn’t feel like my voice was heard, or that anyone wanted to look into the reasons why I was struggling so much.

“If they had, then perhaps my experience at school would have been very different. Instead, I was made to feel like I didn’t belong and that I didn’t matter.

“Today young people across the country, especially the most vulnerable students, are saying they feel the same way, and they need something to change.

“We need to listen and do all we can to ensure their experiences lead to the feeling of inclusion.”

Other data shows that 34% of parents believe their child’s learning needs or preferences are not being met, while three in four young people want a greater say in shaping what and how they learn.

In addition, 43% of students say they have skipped school due to stress, anxiety or tiredness.

Mission 44 CEO Jason Arthur added: “Rising rates of absence, misbehaviour, suspensions and exclusions are symptoms of a deeper lack of inclusion - many of which disproportionately impact our most vulnerable students.

open image in gallery Hamilton launched his Mission 44 foundation in 2021 ( Getty Images for Mission 44 )

“Our new research now shows it’s the same students who are least likely to feel they belong or be listened to in the system. That makes this not just an education issue, but a matter of social justice.

“Through our Nothing Happens in Isolation campaign, we’re calling for urgent, joined-up action to address the real drivers of these issues: unmet needs, mental health challenges, discrimination, and poverty.

“Unfortunately, there is no one silver bullet for this, but it must include listening to student voice and equipping schools with the tools they need to create inclusive environments for all.

“Our campaign is not about blaming teachers. We’re calling for systemic change so that every child can thrive and achieve in the classroom.

“We need a framework that outlines what good school inclusion is, a mechanism to hear young people’s experiences of school and what they need, a teaching workforce that reflects the communities they serve and more personalised support for vulnerable students.”

Mission 44 was launched by Ferrari driver Hamilton in 2021, with the aim of building a more inclusive future for young people in motorsport and beyond.