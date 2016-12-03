F1 standings after Monaco GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
Norris held the lead at the start and kept his composure to win in the principality
Lando Norris slashed Oscar Piastri’s title lead after navigating the two-stop strategy puzzle to clinch his first Monaco Grand Prix victory.
The British driver converted pole into the win around the famed streets of Monte Carlo as he held off home favourite Charles Leclerc in the closing stages.
It failed to make a huge impact on the standings, as the top four retained their order before being unable to pass in the final stages – with Leclerc second, Piastri third and Max Verstappen fourth. Victory meant Norris cut his McLaren team-mate’s championship lead to three points.
Lewis Hamilton gained two places to finish fifth but almost a minute off the lead. George Russell ultimately finished 11th.
Here’s how the standings look after the Monaco GP.
F1 driver standings after Monaco GP
3. Max Verstappen – 136 points
4. George Russell – 99 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 79 points
7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 20 points
10. Isack Hadjar – 15 points
11. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Carlos Sainz – 13 points
13. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points
14. Liam Lawson – 8 points
15. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
16. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Monaco GP
1. McLaren - 317 points
2. Mercedes - 147 points
3. Red Bull - 143 points
4. Ferrari - 142 points
5. Williams - 54 points
6. Haas - 26 points
7. Racing Bulls - 22 points
7. Aston Martin - 14 points
9. Alpine - 7 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
