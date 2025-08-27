Lewis Hamilton ‘ready’ for F1’s resumption after torrid Ferrari start

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Philip Duncan
Wednesday 27 August 2025 09:19 EDT
Lewis Hamilton labels F1 qualifying in Hungary as 'useless'

Lewis Hamilton is “ready” and his Ferrari team are “fully focused” to hit the ground running when Formula One fires up again at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton cast some doubt as to whether he would participate in Zandvoort when he said only that he would “hopefully” return for the first race back after the sport’s summer shutdown.

The 40-year-old described himself as “absolutely useless” and called on Ferrari to replace him after he started and finished 12th at the last round in Hungary on August 3. Charles Leclerc was fourth in the other Ferrari.

Hamilton is 42 points behind Leclerc in the world championship, has been out-qualified by his team-mate 10 times so far, beaten him in only two races, and is still awaiting his first podium in Ferrari colours.

But in Ferrari’s press release to preview the 15th round of the campaign, team principal Fred Vasseur said: “We’re back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season.

“In the Netherlands, we want to maintain the positive momentum built up over the past few races, where we made progress in terms of competitiveness.

“Charles and Lewis are ready, and the team is fully focused, and determined to put them in the best possible position to get some good results.”

Hamilton’s former team-mate George Russell is closing in on a contract extension with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the world championship
However, the PA news agency understands there are no plans for confirmation of the British driver’s renewal to be rubber-stamped in Zandvoort.

Oscar Piastri heads the standings heading into the second half of the year. Piastri holds a nine-point lead over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris with 10 rounds remaining.

