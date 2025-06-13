Lewis Hamilton issues defiant message to F1 media amid quit rumours: ‘Stop making up stuff’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton offered a strong message to the world’s media in Canada on Thursday, amid speculation the 40-year-old may retire at the end of the current season.

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in the off-season after 12 years and six world titles at Mercedes, is yet to record a podium in the first nine grands prix of the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion is currently sixth in the championship standings, trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by 115 points.

It has led to speculation in some quarters that Hamilton, who is on a two-year contract, may decide to call it a day at the end of this season, despite a regulation change in 2026. Yet Hamilton has dismissed those rumours out of hand.

“To everyone that’s writing stories of me considering not racing, I literally only just started, my first year here with Ferrari and I’m here for several years,” he said, ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“I’m here for the long haul. So, there is no question about where my head is at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team.

“There’s zero doubts. So, please stop making up stuff.”

Ferrari’s underwhelming start has also led to suggestions team principal Fred Vasseur could be removed from his role, with Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Ferrari WEC (World Endurance Championship) boss Antonello Coletta linked with the job.

But Hamilton, who worked with Vasseur in junior formula prior to his F1 debut in 2007, came out staunchly in his defence of the Frenchman.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to quit Ferrari ( Getty )

open image in gallery Hamilton has defended Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ( AP )

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that that are out there,” Hamilton said.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I’m forever grateful for.

“We’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect but for me, as I said, I’m here to work with the team, but also with Fred.

“I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.”

Hamilton will be eyeing an improved showing after a disappointing sixth-place finish in Spain last time out, at a circuit in Montreal where he won his first F1 race in 2007.