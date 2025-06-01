F1 standings after Spanish GP as Oscar Piastri extends lead to Lando Norris

F1 is in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri enjoyed a very successful Saturday as he beat teammate Lando Norris to seal pole in a McLaren front-row lockout.

The Catalunya track is not long for F1, with the Spanish GP relocating to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.

Piastri may not want it to wave goodbye to the track as he secured the biggest pole margin of the campaign, grabbing top spot for the fourth time as he outpaced Norris by 0.209s.

There was a humdinger of a battle for third as Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco last weekend and won last year’s race in Spain, and George Russell of Mercedes finished on the same time but the Red Bull reigning champion was given the nod as he finished his lap first. Lewis Hamilton is eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend, and drove his Ferrari into a creditable fifth spot.

Here’s how the standings look after the Spanish GP.

F1 driver standings after Spanish GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 71 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 19 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 12 points

14. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 9 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 9 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 1 point

19. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings (TBC)

1. McLaren - 317 points

2. Mercedes - 147 points

3. Red Bull - 143 points

4. Ferrari - 142 points

5. Williams - 54 points

6. Haas - 26 points

7. Racing Bulls - 22 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points