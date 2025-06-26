Lando Norris on backlash from Oscar Piastri crash: ‘Not the most joyful conversations’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris admitted he was subjected to “not the most joyful conversations” with McLaren following his collision with Oscar Piastri in Canada.

Norris was speaking at length for the first time since his world championship setback at the previous round in Montreal, where he crashed into the back of team-mate Piastri’s car.

Championship leader Piastri was able to finish fourth but Norris retired with damage which leaves him 22 points off the title pace ahead of the 11th round of the season in Austria on Sunday.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella had warned of tough conversations with Norris.

Addressing the post-Montreal summit here in Spielberg, the British driver said: “Of course, they were not the most joyful conversations, but they were conversations that clearly needed to be had because it is not about just me, but it is about how we perform as a team, too, and we all know what the number one rule (not crashing into a team-mate) was, and continues to be.

“So, there were very constructive things that were said, in an unfortunate way but in a good way, too, because many things have come out stronger which you might not have expected.”

Norris accepted full responsibility for the coming together he said made him look foolish.

He was already on the back foot in Canada following two mistakes in qualifying which left him seventh on the grid.

He drove well to bring himself back into contention only to misjudge the move on Piastri which again raises questions over his credentials as a legitimate championship contender.

But an upbeat Norris continued: “I almost forgot about it until earlier today. I feel good and I am excited for this weekend.

“Yes, it took me a little time (to get over) because my team means everything to me. They are the people I have grown up with and the team that has given me my opportunity in Formula One.

Lando Norris crashed out of the last race in Canada

“So, what happened in Montreal with my team-mate was probably the most painful part for me because it was the last thing I would ever want to happen and for that action to have come from me.

“I felt very bad for the team. It was a tough couple of days but I have become a lot better at dealing with those moments and speaking to Andrea, my team around me, and (McLaren CEO) Zak (Brown) and trying to move on as quickly as possible was very important. We come here with that in the past and we go again.”

Despite the papaya-on-papaya clash, Norris insisted both he and Piastri are free to race.

He concluded: “No, nothing has changed. It actually showed the trust and honesty that Oscar and I have for one another.

“And it is important that we keep that going and we stay strong because we don’t want the downfall that we know other teams have had in the past.

“We want to race fair, hard and on the limit but we don’t want a repeat of what happened last time out and that takes both of us even though Canada was on me.”