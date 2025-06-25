Brad Pitt got to drive real McLaren F1 car as new movie hits cinemas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has described driving a Formula One car as an "extraordinary" experience, as his highly anticipated film, F1: The Movie, makes its debut in UK cinemas. The actor, who portrays F1 driver Sonny Hayes in the blockbuster, recently got behind the wheel of a McLaren’s 2023 car at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Despite extensive driving experience over the past two years while filming – including modified F2 cars – the 61-year-old was reportedly "blown away" by his first taste of an F1 machine. "Oh my God, what a rush," Pitt exclaimed in a video shared on McLaren’s social media channels, adding: "A lot bigger horse than I’ve been on."

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Pitt detailed the thrill of the high-speed drive. "I got to hit 197mph this week. I really wanted to hit 200. You know, it hurts me a little bit – three miles per hour short on the straight. This was at Austin," he recounted. He continued, describing the unparalleled sensation: "I’ve just never experienced anything that’s just, more feeling of presence in my life. You’re so focused, but you’re not white knuckling. You’re just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary."

Pitt admitted struggling to convey the sensation of downforce. "I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that’s not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you – you’re in it." He likened it to being in an aerobatic plane, but stressed: "This is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I’m still on a high, I really am. I’m just still on a high."

In the film, Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes is partnered with rookie Joshua Pearce, played by British actor Damson Idris. Filming for the movie has spanned multiple races over the past two seasons, with F1 executives reportedly hoping the production will emulate the success of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series in captivating American audiences.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton serves as an executive producer on the film, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The movie is set for release in the United States on Friday.

The 40-year-old racing icon shared an image of himself with Pitt on Instagram, reflecting on the extensive production journey. "Four years in the making — what a journey it’s been," Hamilton wrote. "I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Apple and Warner Bros for believing in us and partnering with such heart and vision. To Joe and Jerry — thank you. I’ve learned so much from both of you, and it’s truly been an honour to work alongside you." He added a personal touch: "These were taken on our very first day on track, with Brad at Silverstone looking into Copse Corner. What a moment. One of those memories that stick with you."