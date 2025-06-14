Lando Norris makes concerning admission over McLaren’s Canadian Grand Prix hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris made a concerning admission over McLaren’s hopes to succeed at the Canadian Grand Prix after languishing down in seventh in qualifying on Saturday.

The McLaren star was left to rue several mistakes, leaving him behind teammate Oscar Piastri in third, Max Verstappen in second and George Russell, who claimed pole with a stunning lap before aiming a jab at the Red Bull driver.

And Norris and the team appeared to admit this weekend could dent their title hopes behind the faster Red Bull and Mercedes.

“Not ideal,” Norris said after qualifying. “Too many mistakes, yeah. I hit the wall in the last lap. I had good confidence, the car felt good today, I just made too many mistakes.

“I don’t feel any difference [with the new front suspension], it’s something for us to go quicker.

“It’s not been as good as Max, we’ve clearly not had our advantage around our track, you need a very good ride. I think our pace is good enough, just too far back again.”

open image in gallery McLaren's Lando Norris is frustrated with his form ( REUTERS )

And Team Principal Andrea Stella added to the gloom around the papaya, conceding: “This weekend could be one of damage limitation.”

“We needed to make a lot of changes, for stability in particular. We were competitive. With Oscar we maximised what we had.

open image in gallery McLaren's Lando Norris during qualifying ( REUTERS )

“Verstappen and Russell are fast, but with Lando, quick in Q1 and Q2, but the new tyres in Q3, we lost some of the rhythm and we have some work to do tomorrow.

“I need to look at the data carefully, after the first set of tyres that looked like the trend, the entire corner was out of shape by braking too late. It’s something we’re working on. We’ll review it for the next races. The picture changes for the race, for race pace, we should be more comfortable.”

While former world champion Nico Rosberg admitted concern over Norris’ ability to handle the heat of the title battle against Verstappen and wheel-to-wheel combat on the track.

“He [Norris] is more careful,” said the German. “He has been on the losing end in these wheel-to-wheel battles with Verstappen, he’s not as strong or as forceful as George in the media, I quite like what George is doing.”