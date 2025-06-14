Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
F1 Canadian GP LIVE: Qualifying latest updates and times as Lewis Hamilton eyes shock pole

Follow live F1 updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the drivers vie for top spot in qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 14 June 2025 16:05 EDT
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.

PREVIEW: Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing

Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.

Follow live updates of the Canadian GP with The Independent

Q1 underway!

Big queue at the end of the pit-lane as we get going with qualifying!

18 minutes this first session where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying...

14 June 2025 21:01

Weather!

A windy but sunny afternoon in Montreal - no sign of any rain, which has been a regular feature in races of the past in Canada.

Temperature slightly dropping as we get towards 4pm local time...

Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:58

Qualifying!

So, who you got then?!

Lando Norris is perhaps the favourite in what has been the quickest car so far this season, with Oscar Piastri struggling so far this weekend.

Next in line? Perhaps Mercedes. Ferrari had a strong FP3, so they’re in contention. And you can never rule out Max Verstappen!

Should be a fascinating session in Montreal!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:54

Nico Rosberg on Fred Vasseur's future:

“We need to give him more time, he is a great leader, he was my F2 boss.

“It just takes time and it’s not that easy to turn a whole culture around. It’s tough for him, Italian press, ‘Vasseur out’, it’s really horrible.”

Team principal Fred Vasseur said criticism of Ferrari is disrespectful (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Team principal Fred Vasseur said criticism of Ferrari is disrespectful (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:53

Driver Standings heading into Canada:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 71 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 16 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:50

Martin Brundle on qualifying:

“It’s looking very exciting and fast. Drivers are right on the edge, they’re pushing.”

Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:46

FP3 REPORT:

Lando Norris landed a major boost ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix by finishing fastest in final practice.

The British driver bemoaned McLaren’s worst day of the season so far here at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday after he trailed George Russell.

Full report below:

Lando Norris quickest in final practice ahead of ‘wide open’ Canadian GP qualifying

The British driver bemoaned McLaren’s worst day of the season on Friday but improved on Saturday
Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:41

Nico Rosberg on qualifying:

“Qualifying is going to be thrilling,” Rosberg tells Sky Sports F1.

“Lando is really on form, it’s a drivers track, Lando doesn’t necessarily have the very best car but he’s driving brilliantly. Leclerc is right there, Ferrari are there.

“It’s wide open.”

14 June 2025 20:37

PREVIEW: Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing

As F1 makes its second trip across the Atlantic in the space of five weeks, Max Verstappen is the centre of attention once again. Before Miami in May, it was due to heartwarming reasons, as he became a father for the first time a few days earlier. Yet this weekend, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver knows he is on his final warning on-track.

The three penalty points accumulated at the last meet in Spain – punishment for a deliberate ram into George Russell – means the enigmatic Dutchman is just one point away from a race suspension. A suspension which, surely, would put his faint 2025 title hopes in the dust.

As such, Verstappen must keep his nose clean this weekend, and in Austria in a fortnight’s time, before two of his 11 points are wiped from his licence. Twelve across a year trigger a ban; it is a fair system, designed to curtail erratic, dangerous manoeuvres such as the one seen in Barcelona.

Read full preview below:

Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing

Verstappen is one penalty point away from a ban and must stay out of trouble at the next two races, yet is unlikely to alter his aggressive racing style in Montreal
Kieran Jackson14 June 2025 20:31

Williams boss James Vowles on goals for the weekend:

“Two cars in the top-10 and scoring points with both cars, it’s a realistic proposition for us.

“We were competitive at all tracks this year, apart from Barcelona.

On fifth in championship: “It would be a great result, it doesn’t feel comfortable, our main goal is to fix some of the foundational things which should help us on our journey this year.”

(Getty Images)
14 June 2025 20:20

