Lando Norris has admitted he is “not quite” at Max Verstappen’s “level” during this critical juncture in the Formula 1 title race.

Norris had two chances to narrow the gap to title leader Verstappen last weekend, in Saturday’s US Grand Prix sprint race and in Sunday’s standard race.

Red Bull’s Verstappen started on pole in the sprint and converted for a win, while McLaren’s Norris dropped from second to third. Then, on Sunday, Norris dropped from pole to fourth, while Verstappen fell from second to third.

A dramatic battle late in the race saw Norris penalised for an overtake of Verstappen, costing the Briton a place and seeing the Dutch-Belgian’s lead increase to 57 points – with five Grands Prix and two sprints left.

“Max is the best in the world in this style of defence and attacking,” Norris said via the BBC. “So, I have to be at his level.

“At the moment, I am not quite at the level I need to be at. It’s a shame to say, but it’s probably the truth. At the same time, it’s a chance for me to learn and progress.”

Norris and McLaren disagreed with his five-second penalty, which was handed out after the 24-year-old overtook Verstappen while being forced wide.

Verstappen, 27, said: “It’s how the rules are written. I don’t make the rules. I just follow the rules as much as I can. I just implement the rules and play with them.”

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell criticised the decision to punish Norris, however, as did race winner Charles Leclerc.

McLaren’s Lando Norris (right) speaks to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ( REUTERS )

“You shouldn’t be able to come off the brakes and run more speed in and go off the track and still hold your place,” Hamilton said, while Russell added: “In my view, he should have been penalised, therefore there isn’t really a loophole If they say he shouldn’t have been, then he is exploiting a loophole.

“But he is in a title battle with Lando, the same way as he was with Lewis, and I don’t think he would have done the same manoeuvre if it was any other driver. Same as in Brazil 2021, it was a bit do-or-die, and he is happy to drive in that manner against his title rival, which I totally understand.”

Ferrari’s Leclerc said: “[Verstappen’s defence was] a bit too extreme. [He] has always been on the limit of the regulations, and sometimes it goes over a little, but that’s what makes those fights exciting”.

Next up is the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday (27 October), as Verstappen looks to move a step closer to a fourth straight drivers’ title.