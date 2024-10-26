F1 rolls around to Mexico City next as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc won an action-packed US Grand Prix on Sunday, leading home a Ferrari one-two on a memorable day for the Scuderia in Austin.

The main talking point was the highly contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the McLaren driver coming off second-best and demoted to fourth after a penalty. Alongside his sprint race victory, it means Verstappen extended his lead to Norris in the world championship to 57 points with five rounds remaining.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes endured a nightmare weekend in Texas and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. Verstappen has a terrific record in Mexico, winning five of the last six races.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Sunday 27 October

Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (GMT).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30am (GMT) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:30am on Monday morning for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the Mexico Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 354 points

2. Lando Norris - 297 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points

7. George Russell - 167 points

8. Sergio Perez - 150 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 544 points

2. Red Bull - 504 points

3. Ferrari - 496 points

4. Mercedes - 344 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 38 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points