Lando Norris receives F1 world championship trophy at FIA gala in Uzbekistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris has received the F1 world championship trophy at the FIA’s glitzy end-of-season awards in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 26-year-old, who secured the title at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi on SUnday with a podium position, finished two points clear of Max Verstappen and 13 points clear of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

All three drivers were present at the lavish ceremony in Uzbekistan, where this year’s FIA General Assembly week was held.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, newly elected for another four-year term, was present on-stage for the prizegiving ceremony.

McLaren were also presented with the constructors’ trophy, which they defended in 2025, with CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella present.

Norris said after his win on Sunday: “I’ve not cried in a while. I didn’t think I’d cry, but I did. It’s a long journey, first of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren and my parents. They’re the ones who’ve supported me since the beginning.

“It feels amazing, I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors, it’s been a pleasure and honour to race them. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a long year… they certainly didn’t make my life easy this year.

Lando Norris won his maiden F1 title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ( Getty Images )

“Not many people in the world or in Formula 1 get to experience what I’ve experienced this year. I’m just crazy happy! It’s been a long journey for me and McLaren; we’ve been together nine years, been through crazy times.”

The trophies are presented after the season-ending race because the FIA’s International Sporting Code allows for competitors to ask the governing body for a right of review of events, if a fresh element is discovered that could change the decision of a grand prix.

This came into focus in 2021, when Mercedes officially appealed the Abu Dhabi GP race result after Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen after a contentious application of the rules by race director Michael Masi. However, Mercedes officially withdrew their appeal in the days that followed, though Hamilton did not attend the gala.

The 2026 F1 season starts in Melbourne, Australia, on 8 March.