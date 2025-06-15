Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix following a sensational 200mph collision with McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

As George Russell delivered a faultless drive to win from pole position ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Norris banged into the back of Piastri as they duelled for fourth place with three laps to go.

Norris attempted to pass Piastri across the start-finish line, but he misjudged the move and hit his teammate’s car.

Norris was forced to park his damaged McLaren and immediately accepted blame for the incident.

“It is all my bad,” he said on the radio. “All my fault. Unlucky. Stupid from me.”

The race ended behind the safety car with Kimi Antonelli taking third place – his first podium in Formula One – to complete a strong afternoon for Mercedes. Piastri was able to continue and crossed the line in fourth to extend his F1 championship lead over Norris from 10 points to 22.

Following their collision at the last round in Spain, all eyes were on pole-sitter Russell and second-placed Verstappen at the start in Montreal.

Russell’s reaction time was quicker than Verstappen’s, and by the time they arrived for the opening left-right chicane, he was comfortably ahead.

Verstappen, not averse to a bold move, was unable to do anything to challenge Russell and the Mercedes man led. Verstappen kept him honest for the opening handful of laps, but by the start of the sixth lap, Russell was more than a second ahead, and crucially out of DRS range.

open image in gallery George Russell claimed victory in Canada

Further back, Piastri had lost a place to Antonelli on the first lap. Music to the ears of Norris, who made two mistakes in qualifying to start the 10th round of the campaign four places behind his Australian title rival.

TOP-10 – CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 1. George Russell 2. Max Verstappen 3. Kimi Antonelli 4. Oscar Piastri 5. Charles Leclerc 6. Lewis Hamilton 7. Fernando Alonso 8. Nico Hulkenberg 9. Esteban Ocon 10. Carlos Sainz

Norris was on the move on lap 11 to take Fernando Alonso on the back straight for sixth before sailing clear of Lewis Hamilton four laps later. Hamilton endured another poor afternoon after he sustained damage to his Ferrari when he hit a groundhog, finally taking the chequered flag in sixth.

Norris started on the hard tyre compound, which allowed him to run longer in the race and he assumed the lead on lap 16.

“We need one of those amazing races from you,” said his engineer, Will Joseph.

Norris relinquished the lead on lap 29 when he eventually stopped. His second stint on the medium tyres lasted only 16 laps and he when he rejoined the track after his second stop, Piastri was 4.2 seconds up the road.

With 11 laps to go, Norris had reduced the deficit to less than a second, and after a few nibbles, he launched his McLaren underneath Piastri at the hairpin.

open image in gallery Russell finished ahead of arch rival Max Verstappen ( Getty Images )

Norris made the move stick only for Piastri to draw back alongside him as they headed to the final chicane. Piastri held the inside line ahead of Norris to take back the position.

Norris sensed another opportunity on the run down to the first corner, but he thudded into his teammate to deal a blow to his championship hopes.

Russell’s win, his first since Las Vegas in November, takes him to within 62 points of Piastri.

“It is amazing to be back on the top step,” Russell said. “We took the victory following an incredible pole lap (on Saturday).”