Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix following a sensational 200mph collision with McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

As George Russell delivered a faultless drive to win from pole position ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Norris banged into the back of Piastri as they duelled for fourth place with three laps to go.

Norris attempted to pass Piastri across the start-finish line but he misjudged the move and hit his team-mate's car.

Norris was forced to park his damaged McLaren and immediately accepted blame for the incident. "It is all my bad," he said on the radio "All my fault. Unlucky. Stupid from me."

Here’s how the standings look after the Canadian GP.

F1 driver standings after Canadian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 14 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 6 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 374 points

2. Mercedes - 199 points

2. Ferrari - 183 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 28 points

7. Haas - 28 points

8. Aston Martin - 22 points

9. Sauber - 20 points

10. Alpine - 11 points