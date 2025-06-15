F1 standings after Canadian GP as Oscar Piastri extends lead to Lando Norris after crash
Piastri only finished fourth in Montreal but, after his collision with Norris, stretches his advantage
Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix following a sensational 200mph collision with McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.
As George Russell delivered a faultless drive to win from pole position ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Norris banged into the back of Piastri as they duelled for fourth place with three laps to go.
Norris attempted to pass Piastri across the start-finish line but he misjudged the move and hit his team-mate's car.
Norris was forced to park his damaged McLaren and immediately accepted blame for the incident. "It is all my bad," he said on the radio "All my fault. Unlucky. Stupid from me."
Here’s how the standings look after the Canadian GP.
F1 driver standings after Canadian GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 14 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 6 points
17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points
20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 374 points
2. Mercedes - 199 points
2. Ferrari - 183 points
4. Red Bull - 162 points
5. Williams - 55 points
6. Racing Bulls - 28 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Aston Martin - 22 points
9. Sauber - 20 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments