Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 standings after Canadian GP as Oscar Piastri extends lead to Lando Norris after crash

Piastri only finished fourth in Montreal but, after his collision with Norris, stretches his advantage

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 15 June 2025 16:00 EDT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix following a sensational 200mph collision with McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

As George Russell delivered a faultless drive to win from pole position ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Norris banged into the back of Piastri as they duelled for fourth place with three laps to go.

Norris attempted to pass Piastri across the start-finish line but he misjudged the move and hit his team-mate's car.

Norris was forced to park his damaged McLaren and immediately accepted blame for the incident. "It is all my bad," he said on the radio "All my fault. Unlucky. Stupid from me."

Here’s how the standings look after the Canadian GP.

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Canadian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 14 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 6 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship
Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship (AP)

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 374 points

2. Mercedes - 199 points

2. Ferrari - 183 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 28 points

7. Haas - 28 points

8. Aston Martin - 22 points

9. Sauber - 20 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in