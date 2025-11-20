Lance Stroll takes aim at Franco Colapinto: ‘He should focus on scoring a point’
Argentine driver Colapinto had criticised Stroll for a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the last race
Lance Stroll aimed a brutal dig at Franco Colapinto after the Argentine criticised him for an incident at the last F1 race in Brazil.
Aston Martin driver Stroll collided with Gabriel Bortoleto on the first lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, resulting in the Brazilian’s early retirement from his home race.
Colapinto witnessed the incident in front of him and later accused Canadian driver Stroll of “always taking people out” and “not looking in the mirrors.”
Asked for his response to Colapinto’s comments ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, 27-year-old Stroll replied: "I heard about it. I don't know. Maybe he's frustrated and angry with life.
"I don't know how many points he has in the championship. I can't tell you. He has zero points, I don't know. He should probably focus on his own things and try to score some points this year.”
Bortoleto, for his part, stated that the clash was a racing incident and Stroll revealed he spoke to the rookie driver after the race at Interlagos.
Adding more fuel to the fire, however, Stroll added: “Probably Franco should focus on scoring a point or something this year.
"Maybe he's frustrated with his season and not where he wants to be. He needs to speak about other things that are irrelevant.
“My advice to him is that he tries to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year.”
Colapinto is rooted to the bottom of the F1 world championship leaderboard with zero points in 15 race weekends. Despite his poor form, Alpine have extended his contract for 2026.
Stroll, the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, is positioned 15th in the standings, eight points behind teammate Fernando Alonso and has not scored a point in his last six races.
