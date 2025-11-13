Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jenson Button offered a blunt response to John Elkann’s perceived criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this week.

After a double DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Ferrari chairman Elkann implored the two drivers to “talk less and focus on driving”, while praising the team’s engineers and pit stops.

The comments have drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, with Leclerc calling for “unity” and Hamilton insisting he will “never give up” despite previously labelling his debut Scuderia campaign as a “nightmare”.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were criticised by John Elkann ( AP )

Now, in response to Sky Sports F1’s Instagram post about Elkann’s comments, 2009 F1 world champion Button has made his feelings clear in no uncertain terms.

“Maybe John should lead by example,” Button said, in a comment which has generated nearly 25,000 likes.

Ferrari are without a win in 21 races this season, with star signing Hamilton podium-less in what has been an underwhelming year.

“Brazil was a huge disappointment,” said Elkann, a key player in persuading Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes, on Monday.

“If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they’ve done on the pit-stops. If we look at our engineers, there’s no doubt that the car has improved.

“If we look at the rest, it’s not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it’s important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it’s not impossible to get second place.”

open image in gallery Jenson Button: ‘Maybe John should lead by example’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Elkann (left) told Hamilton and Leclerc to ‘talk less’ ( Getty Images )

Elkann was speaking in the wake of Ferrari’s triumph in the World Endurance Championship on Saturday, led by British driver James Calado.

Hamilton trails teammate Leclerc, who has registered seven podiums this year, by 66 points in this year’s F1 world championship.

Hamilton’s contract length has not been disclosed, but is reported to be a three-year, or two-plus-one, deal. Talks over an extension have not yet begun. Leclerc has a deal with the Scuderia until 2029.

The next race is in Las Vegas on 20-22 November, with two rounds remaining after that. Hamilton has never gone a whole F1 season without a top-three finish.