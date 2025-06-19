James Vowles signs new Williams F1 contract – with goal to ‘win world titles again’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Williams team principal James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract.

The 48-year-old, a former strategist at Mercedes and Brawn, joined Williams in the team-leading role at the start of the 2023 season.

Vowles’s bold vision for the future has seen Williams sign Ferrari race winner Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon, while the team have impressed in the first 10 races of 2025. They are currently fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Vowles has made no secret of his vision being firmly set on the new regulations in 2026 and beyond and has now committed long-term to the Grove-based outfit. The exact length of the deal has not been disclosed.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” he said.

“This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

“Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Williams Racing chairman Matthew Savage added: “We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together.

“He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium.

“We aren’t there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”