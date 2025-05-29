Carlos Sainz opens up on Red Bull F1 rejection after Ferrari axe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz has opened up on Red Bull rejecting the chance to sign him last year after he was axed by Ferrari in favour of Lewis Hamilton.

Spanish driver Sainz moved to Williams ahead of the 2025 season, having lost his F1 seat at Ferrari after four years, with Hamilton making the £50m-a-year move from Mercedes.

Sainz opted for James Vowles’ team over the likes of Alpine and Sauber, with other options at Mercedes and Red Bull failing to materialise.

Now, the 30-year-old has admitted that Christian Horner did not take up the opportunity to sign him last year, with Sergio Perez eventually dropped in favour of Liam Lawson. Yuki Tsunoda replaced Lawson after two races of the new season.

“I spoke with Red Bull, but they didn’t want me,” Sainz told the El Cafelito Podcast, from Chiringuito Inside.

“For various reasons, we couldn’t reach an agreement. People who know about F1 probably know why Red Bull didn’t want me.

“I have nothing against them or their decision-making.”

Sainz was previously within the Red Bull family at the start of his career, partnering Max Verstappen at sister team Toro Rosso in 2015 and at the start of 2016.

Yet the pair did not see eye to eye, with Verstappen promoted to the main Red Bull team and Sainz eventually moving to Renault.

Carlos Sainz’s father, former rally champion Carlos Sainz Snr, admits he would have liked to have seen his son up against four-time world champion Verstappen this year.

open image in gallery Carlos Sainz moved to Williams for 2025 ( Getty )

open image in gallery Sainz was teammates with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso in 2015 ( Getty Images )

“I would have liked to see him next to Max in the Red Bull,” he told German outlet Kronen Zeitung.

“I’m sure he would have loved that challenge. Unfortunately, it did not happen.

“You could ask Carlos yourself, he might say no to you, but I think he would also like to be driving for Red Bull.”

Now at Williams, Sainz is currently 12th in the championship standings, having scored points in his last four races.

He competes at his home race, the Spanish Grand Prix, this weekend.