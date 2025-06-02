George Russell called out by Formula E driver Dan Ticktum in social media video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula E driver Dan Ticktum has swiped back after George Russell stated nobody else would copy Max Verstappen’s deliberate collision in Spain – apart from “one British driver in Formula E.”

Russell and his car escaped unscathed after Verstappen rammed into the Mercedes in the closing stages of the Spanish GP on Sunday. Russell finished fourth, while Verstappen was demoted from fifth to tenth after receiving a 10-second time penalty.

Asked after the race if anybody else would drive deliberately into another car, 27-year-old Russell replied: “Not in Formula 1. Maybe in Formula E. Yes, maybe there's one British driver in Formula E. But as I said, Max is one of the best in the world.”

open image in gallery George Russell seemingly took a swipe at Dan Ticktum after the Spanish GP ( Getty Images )

With the clear implication that the racer in question was 25-year-old Ticktum, the Kiro Race driver responded on his Instagram story in amusing fashion late on Sunday.

“It has come to my attention, via the Twittersphere, that a certain driver in Formula One, not to name names, but his name is George Russell, has made some rather choice comments about a certain Formula E driver,” Ticktum said, after finishing 16th in the second Shanghai ePrix race on Sunday.

“He hasn’t named my name, but it’s quite obviously pointed at me. I’d like to address those comments that he made.

“Number one, thank you for the free publicity. We’ll take that any day of the week.

“And two, while what Max did today was a little bit sceptical, to be likened to him at any point in my career is positive, if you ask me. Goodbye.”

open image in gallery Dan Ticktum has raced in Formula E since 2022 ( Getty Images )

Russell raced against Ticktum in karting, GP3 and Formula 2, before moving up to F1 in 2019 having won the F2 championship in 2018.

Known for his outspoken manner in interviews and on team radio, Ticktum raced in F2 in 2018, 2020 and 2021, finishing fourth in his final season, before moving up to Formula E in 2022.

Ticktum recorded his first podium, in Tokyo, last month.