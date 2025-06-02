F1 penalty points system explained – with Max Verstappen close to race ban
Verstappen has now accrued 11 points – 12 points in a year results in a race suspension
Formula 1’s penalty points system has been placed under the spotlight after Max Verstappen’s punishment for his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was handed a 10-second time penalty for ramming Russell late in the race, before the FIA gave the Red Bull driver three penalty points on his FIA superlicence.
Verstappen has now accrued 11 points, with 12 to a driver’s name over 12 months triggering a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen, driving for Haas last year, missed the 2024 Azerbaijan GP as a result of the 12-point rule.
But why is the penalty-points system in place – and how many do other drivers have?
The FIA implemented the penalty points system to monitor the behaviour of drivers over the course of a season. They can be given for anything from crashes and racing incidents to safety car and yellow flag-related infringements.
The stewards decide on the number of points. The more points handed to a driver for a certain scenario, the more severe the incident.
Verstappen’s three-point penalty in Barcelona is the most severe punishment he’s received over the past year, which includes other incidents involving Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
As well as Verstappen, only Norris – for failing to slow under yellow flags in Qatar last year – has been given a three-point penalty out of the current grid over the last 12 months.
Verstappen must avoid a penalty point at the next race in Canada (15 June) to avoid a race ban for the Austrian GP (29 June).
How has Verstappen accrued 11 points?
- 3 points, 2025 Spanish GP – Causing a collision with George Russell(expires 1 June 2026)
- 2 points, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP – Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri (expires 8 December 2025)
- 1 point, 2024 Qatar GP – Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap in qualifying (expires 1 December 2025)
- 1 point, 2024 Brazil GP sprint – Being under the minimum VSC delta time (expires 1 November 2025)
- 2 points, 2024 Mexico GP – Forcing Lando Norris off-track (expires 27 October 2025)
- 2 points, 2024 Austrian GP – Causing a collision with Lando Norris (expires 30 June 2025)
What are other drivers on?
- Liam Lawson – five points
- Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Jack Doohan – four points
- Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz – three points
- Ollie Bearman, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll – two points
- George Russell – one point
- Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar – zero points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments