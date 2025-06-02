Max Verstappen admits driving into George Russell was ‘not right’ in apologetic Instagram post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has appeared to accept the blame for crashing into George Russell late on at the Spanish Grand Prix, admitting that the incident “shouldn’t have happened”.

The Red Bull driver collided with his rival’s Mercedes after Verstappen had been advised by his team to give up his place to Russell on the third from last lap of the race.

Following a safety-car restart, Verstappen ran off the track as he attempted to defend fourth position, before rejoining ahead of the British driver.

Having slowed down at Turn 5 to seemingly allow Russell past, the four-time world champion accelerated to cause a collision. He would later give up his place before being hit with a 10-second penalty by the stewards, demoting him to 10th.

And while stopping short of apologising to his fellow driver, Verstappen has said that frustration got the better of him after a disappointing day at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

“We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out,” Verstappen said on Instagram. “Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

“I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal.”

Verstappen also received three penalty points after the incident, leaving him just one point away from a race ban.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg suggested on Sky Sportsthat the sanction was too lenient, suggesting that an immediate race disqualification should have been issued.

Max Verstappen was perhaps fortunate to escape a stiffer sanction ( Getty )

Russell appeared to concur with Rosberg that Verstappen should have been given a stiffer punishment if the stewards deemed his actions intentional.

“If it was truly deliberate then absolutely, because you cannot deliberately crash into another driver,” Russell said.

"We are putting our lives on the line. We are fortunate the cars are as safe as they are these days but we shouldn't take it for granted.

"It felt very deliberate. It is something I have seen numerous times in sim racing and go-karts. I have never seen it in a Formula 1 race. It felt strange, bizarre and I really don't know what was going through his mind.

"It is a shame because Max is one of the best drivers in the world but manoeuvres like that are totally unnecessary. It lets him down, and it is a shame for all of the young kids looking up to us, aspiring to be Formula 1 drivers."

Tensions have long simmered between Russell and Verstappen after a number of contentious crashes and other incidents in recent years.

Responding to the comments by the Mercedes driver, Verstappen said: “Well, I'll bring some tissues next time.

"He has his view, I have my view. It's better not to comment. In life you shouldn't regret too many things. (I have) no regrets."

After a weekend off, the F1 season will continue with the Canadian Grand Prix with race day in Montreal Sunday 15 June.