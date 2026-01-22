Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and how to watch Fiorano event

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are set to be present as the Scuderia unveil the livery for their new car

Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut campaign: 'The worst season ever'

Ferrari will be the latest team to unveil their 2026 F1 car livery at their launch event on Friday.

Red Bull started the launch season last week with an extravagant launch in partnership with new engine partner Ford in Detroit, revealing the liveries for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

This week, Haas, Audi and Mercedes published digital renders of their 2026 challengers with Ferrari and Alpine to follow on Friday.

Anticipation is high at the Scuderia and for drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, after a disappointing 2025 campaign when they failed to win a grand prix.

Here are all the details for Ferrari’s 2026 F1 car launch.

What time is Ferrari’s 2026 F1 car launch?

The launch event in Fiorano, next to Ferrari’s HQ in Maranello, is on Friday 23 January and is scheduled to start at 10:30am (GMT).

Hamilton and Leclerc will both be present for the event, before a shakedown filming day at the nearby Fiorano track.

Where can I watch it?

The reveal event will be streamed on Ferrari’s YouTube channel. The Independent will also provide live text coverage.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in their 2026 Ferrari F1 kit
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in their 2026 Ferrari F1 kit (Scuderia Ferrari)

What are the pre-season dates?

All 11 teams will take part in a private pre-season test next week in Barcelona. Teams will be allowed to run for three of the five days, with lap times released at the end of each day.

There will then be two official pre-season tests in Bahrain on 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

