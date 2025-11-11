Felipe Massa gives 2008 F1 title court case update: ‘I look forward to justice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felipe Massa insists he is “looking forward to justice” after the pre-trial stage took place last month regarding his legal case over the 2008 Formula 1 Crashgate scandal.

Ex-F1 driver Massa is seeking £60m in damages from F1, the FIA and Bernie Ecclestone over an alleged cover-up of the scandal at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, when Nelson Piquet Jnr crashed deliberately under instruction from his Renault team.

The subsequent impact of the crash, Massa argues, cost him the 2008 F1 world championship, which Lewis Hamilton claimed on the final lap of the final race in Brazil, with Ferrari star Massa missing out by one point.

A pre-trial hearing was held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month, with lawyers for F1, the FIA and Ecclestone looking to get the case thrown out before it warrants a full trial. After three days of hearings, Mr Justice Jay announced that a “judgement will be reserved to be handed down at a future date.”

Yet asked by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle about the court case on the grid at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, Massa replied: “I’m looking forward to justice.

“I don’t deserve what happened to me, or for anybody who is looking at the sport.

“We did what we were supposed to do with the lawyers – and now we wait for the decision.”

Massa’s lawyer, Nick De Marco KC, said in court that those in charge of the sport at the time were involved in “deliberate concealment” of the scandal in Singapore.

David Quest KC, Ecclestone’s legal counsel, insisted that “Mr Massa’s poor performance in the race was not related to the crash and neither was Lewis Hamilton’s strong performance – neither of them were aware of Renault’s ploy.”

Similarly, Formula One Management (FOM)’s counsellor Anneliese Day KC stated that Massa was “outperformed” by Hamilton across the course of the season.

open image in gallery Felipe Massa insists he is ‘looking forward to justice’ ( Getty Images )

The whole saga reared its head once again in 2023 when new comments by Ecclestone triggered Massa to take legal action, with the Brazilian’s lawyers alleging their client was the “victim of a conspiracy.”

‘Crashgate’ rocked Formula 1 when the inaugural Singapore Grand Prix in 2008 saw Renault’s Fernando Alonso win the race before it emerged that his teammate, Piquet Jr, had deliberately crashed to bring out a safety car that played into Alonso’s hands.

That safety car prompted a Massa pit stop that Ferrari mishandled, with Massa eventually finishing the race 13th while Hamilton came home third – a difference of six points, a swing which ultimately impacted the title result.

While Renault and team boss Flavio Briatore were punished in 2009, the result of the race stood despite Massa’s protestations, with the FIA’s statutes making clear that overturning the classification from each season is impossible once the FIA Awards Ceremony for that year is complete, a rule set in the FIA International Sporting Code.

open image in gallery ‘Crashgate’ rocked the sport when it was uncovered that Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed in Singapore in 2008 ( PA )

Ecclestone told F1-Insider in 2023 that both he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew of the ‘Crashgate’ scandal in 2008, but refused to publicise the chain of events to avoid the sport a “huge scandal”.

In full, Ecclestone’s comments read: “We wanted to protect the sport and save it from a huge scandal. That’s why I used angelic tongues to persuade my former driver Nelson Piquet to keep calm for the time being.

“Back then, there was a rule that a world championship classification after the FIA ​​awards ceremony at the end of the year was untouchable. So Hamilton was presented with the trophy and everything was fine.

“We had enough information in time to investigate the matter. According to the statutes, we should have cancelled the race in Singapore under these conditions.

open image in gallery Massa (right) has brought forward a legal case against F1, the FIA and Bernie Ecclestone (left) ( Getty Images )

“That means it would never have happened for the championship standings. And then Felipe Massa would have become world champion and not Lewis Hamilton.”

Ecclestone has since said he does not remember the interview, adding: “This was an interview I gave to someone in Germany and the guy at the time, his English wasn’t that good and he was taking notes, and it was picked up by someone in England.

“The lawyers for myself, the FIA and F1 do not understand how it can be heard in a court.”

However, Massa has previously stated his eagerness for the “truth to come out” and maintained his willingness for “justice” to emerge.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton beat Massa to the 2008 F1 championship by one point ( Getty )

He told The Times: “Accountability is key to preventing future fraud. Those entrusted with protecting the sport directly violated their duties, and they cannot be allowed to benefit from concealing their own misconduct.

“Such conduct is unacceptable in any sphere of life, especially in a sport followed by millions, including children. We will pursue this to the very end in order to achieve a just and fair outcome – for myself, for motorsport in Brazil, and for the sport as a whole.”

In 2023, Hamilton said of the matter: “I’ve got a really bad memory. I’m really just focused on the here and now... I’m not focused on what happened 15 years ago.”

Despite the legal action, Massa is not able to officially overturn the result – with the FIA’s own International Sporting Code stating protests and reviews expire 14 days after a competition and four days prior to that year’s prize-giving ceremony.

Massa’s best-finish in F1 turned out to be that 2008 season as he retired in 2017 while Hamilton went on to win six more titles with Mercedes, holding the joint-record of seven F1 World Championships with Michael Schumacher. Hamilton, now 40, joined Ferrari earlier this year.