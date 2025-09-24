Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felipe Drugovich has joined Formula E for the 2025-26 season with Andretti – closing the door on a seat in Formula 1.

The 2022 F2 champion, who told The Independent that his long-held desire was still to land a seat in F1, has been on the sidelines over the last three years as a reserve driver with Aston Martin.

The Brazilian, 25, has impressed in various practice sessions and test outings, previously setting lap times quicker than Aston Martin race drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, but both of whom are signed on at Aston until the end of next year.

With F1’s soon-to-be 11th team Cadillac already announcing their driver line-up for 2026, a spot on the F1 grid has once again not opened up for Drugovich and, as such, he has decided to switch focus to Formula E.

“My team and I have been in touch with Andretti ever since I won the Formula 2 title, so it’s great that we’ve managed to stay connected all this time and finally have the opportunity to work together,” Drugovich said.

“It’s been far too long for me without racing, so I’m incredibly motivated to get back on a racetrack. It means a lot to know I’ll be competing in every session and not just serving as a reserve, as I have done the past few years.

“I’m very thankful to the entire Andretti Global organisation for believing in my potential and for being so supportive. A special thanks also to Roger [Griffiths] for reaching out and making this happen.

“I’m focused, motivated and excited for the future, and I know that Andretti has all the tools in place for me to achieve success. I’m confident this new chapter together will be a memorable one.”

Andretti won the Formula E drivers’ championship in 2023 with Jake Dennis and the British driver will be Drugovich’s teammate for the new season, which starts in Drugovich’s homeland, Brazil, on Saturday 6 December with the Sao Paulo ePrix.

open image in gallery Drugovich has been on the sidelines for three years as a reserve for Aston Martin ( Getty )

“Felipe is a driver who has been on our radar for some time,” said Andretti Formula E team principal Roger Griffiths.

“He’s a fast and intelligent driver who has already demonstrated he can quickly adapt to the demands of the championship.

“As we look at the re-development of the team under our new ownership structure, we see Felipe working alongside Jake as a hugely important part of both our present and our future in the series.”

The 2025-26 Formula E season is the final campaign for the Gen3 Evo breed of car, and will be an 18-round season starting in Sao Paulo on 6 December and ending at the ExCeL Centre in London on 16 August.