Toto Wolff has accused Christian Horner of “always stirring s*** up” after the Red Bull F1 boss stated his team are interested in signing George Russell.

While Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season – though the Dutchman has been linked with a move away sooner than that – Sergio Perez’s deal only runs until the end of next year.

Yuki Tsunoda is yet to receive the call-up from RB despite heading into a fifth year with Red Bull’s sister team, while Daniel Ricciardo is on the verge of being dropped for Liam Lawson.

As a result, Red Bull may have to look outside their ecosystem for their next driver and team principal Horner hinted as much, when asked about the situation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“We just want to take time to consider what those options look like for the future – and we’re not afraid to go out of the pool,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“George Russell is out of contract at the end of the next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.

“There are other drivers, talented drivers, that could well be out of contract as well.”

Russell signed a two-year deal last summer until the end of 2025 alongside Lewis Hamilton, who is now heading to Ferrari. His replacement is highly-rated Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner chat in Austria earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Yet when asked if Russell could leave Mercedes in the near future, Wolff was dismissive of the prospect.

“Christian is always trying to stir the s**t up,” he said in Singapore.

“It’s part of the game. George is a Mercedes driver and has been forever and hopefully will be forever.”

George Russell has a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025 ( Getty Images )

Verstappen has been linked with a 2026 move to Mercedes ahead of new engine and chassis regulations. Yet in Monza, after confirmation of Antonelli replacing Hamilton, Wolff was unequivocal in where the team’s future lies.

“All of our focus is on George and Kimi,” he said. “That’s what I also said. There’s no discussion, there’s no second thoughts about what we’re doing in 2026 because now it’s about 2024 and 2025.

“If flirting outside happens, then they will know it at the same time when we have those discussions. I’ve always been that open.”

F1 returns after a four-week autumn break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 18-20 October.