Lando Norris reminded Max Verstappen of his F1 world championship credentials by taking a brilliant pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.
The British driver, who trails Verstappen by 78 points in the standings with 10 rounds still to play, saw off his rival by 0.356 seconds to silence the 100,000 spectators hoping to see the Dutchman start the Zandvoort race from the front.
Verstappen, without a win from his last four appearances, will start alongside Norris on the front row. Oscar Piastri took third, half a second down on McLaren team-mate Norris.
Mercedes’ George Russell finished fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured an afternoon to forget after he failed to make it out of Q2. He will line up from 12th for Sunday’s 72-lap race.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Christian Horner’s reaction to Verstappen’s P2 finish...
Oscar Piastri downbeat after finishing fourth:
RACE REPORT: Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen at Dutch Grand Prix to ignite F1 title hopes
Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen in the Dutch driver’s backyard to ignite his hopes of winning the Formula One world championship.
Norris might have feared the worst after he allowed Verstappen to blast ahead of him following another poor start for the Briton in Zandvoort.
But Norris silenced 105,000 orange-clad fans when he slipstreamed his way back past their hero on lap 18 of 72 before delivering an emphatic win to cross the line 22.8 seconds clear of Verstappen.
Norris’ triumph marked just the second of his career – arriving 112 days after his maiden victory in Miami – to reduce the championship deficit from 78 points to 70 with nine rounds remaining and 258 points still to play for.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris after his second win in Formula 1...
“It feels amazing, not a perfect race because of lap one today, but the pace was very strong. The car was beautiful today. Quite a straightforward race.
“I have some Dutch fans, hope they’re not upset. From quite early on, lap five or six, I expected Max to push and get a gap but he never did. He was dropping off and mine was getting better and especially when I got past, it’s a good feeling in the car.”
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc...
“Very surprised, I’m not very often happy with P3 but we can be extremely happy with the job we’ve done. It’s been a difficult weekend but we executed a perfect strategy - undercut two competitors and kept them behind.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen after finishing second...
“It was quite clear we were not quick enough. I know we have good starts, luckily it was like that. Tried to do my own race and that was second today.”
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris on team radio...
“Simply lovely eh! Well done boys, incredible job - the car was unbelievable. Let’s keep pushing everyone, thank you!”
Calm and measured from the Bristolian, as he hugs his team and dad Adam in parc ferme...
TOP-10 IN THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX
1. Lando Norris (+fastest lap)
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Sergio Perez
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Fernando Alonso
