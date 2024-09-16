Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Formula One will once again head to Bahrain for pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season-opener in Australia.

It will mark the first time we see Lewis Hamilton driving in Ferrari colours in an official F1 setting.

The 2025 campaign will, for the first time since 2019, start down under with the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

Before the Covid pandemic, testing regularly took place in chilly conditions in Barcelona but in years since, the Bahrain International Circuit has hosted the three-day pre-season test, usually one week before the opening race of the season in the Gulf nation.

Pre-season testing in 2025 will take place from 26-28 February in Bahrain.

Despite F1 reverting to Albert Park in Melbourne for the opening grand prix, Bahrain will once again play host to testing two weeks before the first race of the season.

Rookie drivers Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman and Jack Doohan will also be present at testing with their new teams.

F1 said in a press release: “The [Bahrain] circuit has hosted pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low speed corners, and two long straights enabling the ten Formula 1 teams to put their cars through their paces and gather maximum data ahead of the season.”

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

TESTING - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February

ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March

ROUND 2 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December