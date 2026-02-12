F1 2026 testing live: Impressive Red Bull aim to build on ‘benchmark’ performance in Bahrain
Follow live F1 updates as all 11 teams build up to the new season with a three-day test in Bahrain
A week of pre-season testing in Bahrain continues today as teams gear up for the 2026 F1 season and the complete overhaul of regulations that could herald a changing of the guard and a new era in the sport.
While lap times during testing should be taken with a pinch of salt, day one at the Bahrain International Circuit certainly didn’t suggest a shake-up, with reigning world champion Lando Norris posting the fastest lap in his McLaren and Max Verstappen only marginally behind. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed Red Bull had “set the benchmark” with Verstappen’s straight-line speed, while McLaren chief executive Zak Brown suggested the “big four” of his team, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari were still the big four at the front.
Meanwhile, Audi turned heads with their radical new sidepod design, much narrower and more vertical than the design showcased at the car launch, as storylines moved on from the private ‘shakedown’ event that took place in Barcelona at the end of January.
Aston Martin – who previously caused a stir when their Adrian Newey-designed car was revealed and featured a number of unorthodox element – struggled on day one, with Lance Stroll only able to complete 36 laps, while Lewis Hamilton suggested the race engineer upheaval at Ferrari would be “detrimental” to his chances this season, which begins with the first race in Australia on 8 March.
Follow live updates from F1 testing with The Independent’s live blog below:
Aston Martin suffering power unit issues
A bad opening day for Aston Martin, who managed just 33 laps in the morning with Lance Stroll before adding just three more in the afternoon for a paltry total of 36 (by contrast, Williams did 145).
There was optimism around the team when they revealed their Adrian Newey-designed car, which looked different to a lot of the other teams, but they confirmed an issue with the Honda power unit the car uses.
“Our power unit test plan today with Lance went as planned in the morning, however, we detected a data anomaly this afternoon,” said Aston Martin on Wednesday.
“We are now proceeding with precautionary checks on the PU to understand the exact root cause before we can resume testing.”
Lewis Hamilton says race engineer upheaval 'detrimental' to his chances
Lewis Hamilton is cutting a slightly frustrated figure in Bahrain. He won’t have a new permanent race engineer ahead of the new season, which he has said will be “detrimental” to his chances.
In January, Ferrari confirmed his race engineer from last season’s struggle, Riccardo Adami, was being shifted to another role elsewhere in the organisation.
The team has yet to make any further official statements regarding a replacement but it is understood that Carlo Santi has been appointed on an interim basis, although Hamilton suggested there would be another switch soon.
Speaking in Bahrain, Hamilton said: “It’s actually quite a difficult period because it’s not long-term, the solution that we currently have, it’s only going to be a few races.
“So, early on into the season, it's going to be switching up again, and I’ll have to learn to work with someone new, so that’s detrimental to a season where you want to arrive with people that have done multiple seasons, have been through thick and thin and are calm.
“But it is the situation that I’m faced with and I’ll try to do the best that I can. The team is trying to do the best they can to make it as seamless as possible.”
Zak Brown: Big four are still the big four
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown was asked about the current pecking order in this era of new regulations and he believes that early signs suggest it could be same old, same old.
“I think we can’t come to any firm conclusions,” hedged Brown. “But if I had to go Vegas (to bet on it), it looks like the big four [McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari] are the big four, kind of hard to tell in what order.
“Mercedes were very strong in Spain. Max has done some great lap times around here. But it kind of looks like the grid is in a similar position.”
Lap counts by team
Some teams laid down more impressive mileage than others on the opening day.
Here are the lap totals by team - a great shift by Williams but a disaster for Aston Martin, who battled a power unit issue.
- Williams - 145
- Red Bull - 136
- Ferrari - 132
- Audi - 122
- Haas - 115
- McLaren - 112
- Cadillac - 107
- Mercedes - 86
- Alpine - 77
- Racing Bulls - 75
- Aston Martin - 36
Toto Wolff: Red Bull are 'the benchmark'
Mercedes are considered to be the early title favourites but their boss Toto Wolff was incredibly impressed by Red Bull yesterday in Bahrain, calling them “the benchmark”.
“I was hoping they would be worse than they are,” Wolff said of Red Bull yesterday. “They have done a very good job.
“The car, the power unit, are the benchmark at the moment I would say. Then obviously you have Max in the car, the combination is strong.
“Look at their energy deployment. They are able to deploy far more energy on the straights than everybody else. We are speaking a second per lap, over consecutive laps.
“On a single lap, we've seen it before, but now we have seen it on 10 consecutive laps with the same kind of straight line deployment.
“I would say that as per today, on the first official day of testing, which is always the caveat of that, they’ve set the benchmark.”
Day one timesheet
Here’s the final timesheet for day one. Lando Norris with the fastest time, just ahead of Max Verstappen.
Verstappen racked up the most laps (136) with Esteban Ocon the only other individual to clear 100. They were two of only four men to drive in both sessions however, so the combined Williams total of 145 between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon was just as impressive
1) Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:34.669, 58 laps
2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:34.798, 136 laps
3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:35.959, 80 laps
4) Esteban Ocon (Haas) 1:35.578, 115 laps
5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 1:35.602, 54 laps
6) George Russell (Mercedes) 1:36.108, 56 laps
7) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 1:36.433, 52 laps
8) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 1:36.765 49 laps
9) Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) 1:36.861, 73 laps
10) Alex Albon (Williams) 1:37.437, 68 laps
11) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:37.629 30 laps
12) Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) 1:37.945, 75 laps
13) Carlos Sainz (Williams) 1:38.221, 77 laps
14) Sergio Perez (Cadillac) 1:38.828, 58 laps
15) Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) 1:38.871, 49 laps
16) Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) 1:39.150, 49 laps
17) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:39.883, 36 laps
18) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) 1:40.330, 28 laps
Welcome to day two of testing in Bahrain
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two of this week of F1 testing in Bahrain.
Day one saw Lando Norris lead the way in terms of lap times, with Max Verstappen not far behind.
But really, it’s all about number of laps and every team will have learned valuable information about their car. Stick with us for day two action!
