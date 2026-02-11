F1 2026 testing live: Mercedes favourites for second pre-season session in Bahrain
The 2026 F1 season is drawing ever closer and all the teams head to Bahrain this week for the second of three pre-season tests.
A ‘private’ shakedown event took place in Barcelona at the end of January, with every team bar Williams making an appearance. Mercedes impressed the most, while Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the week. Aston Martin also shocked onlookers, with a car designed by Adrian Newey featuring a number of unorthodox elements.
McLaren, with world champion driver Lando Norris, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be among those gearing up for the new campaign at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the first race of the season in Australia on 8 March.
This test, the second of three with another three-day session next week in Bahrain (18-20 February), is also critical for new teams such as Audi and Cadillac, making their long-awaited debuts in the sport.
Williams join the party
Plenty of cars out on track in Bahrain but one particularly interesting one is Carlos Sainz in the Williams.
At the ‘private shakedown’ track day in Barcelona a couple of weeks ago, they were the only team not to show up as they still worked on the car.
So this is our first chance to see the FW48 in action and Sainz is putting it through its paces.
Hopes are high for a decent season, after coming fifth in the Constructors’ Championship last year but are they already behind the 8-ball?
Max Verstappen out on track
As we mentioned, teams will have four hours to test out one of their cars, then an hour’s break for lunch before another four hours.
As soon as we get the green light in Bahrain, Max Verstappen heads out in his Red Bull. The four-time world champion is sporting some aero rakes as well
Can Lewis Hamilton win the 2026 title?
Heading into his 20th consecutive year in the sport, Lewis Hamilton has witnessed his fair share of regulation changes in Formula 1. The most recent, in 2022, saw the Briton’s era of domination at Mercedes abruptly end. As such, his move to Ferrari last year marked the start of a new chapter. Something fresh, decked in red.
Yet even Hamilton has acknowledged, as pre-season testing gets underway this week in Barcelona, that this year’s regulation shake-up is the biggest he has ever seen. For all 11 teams, the sense of the unknown is palpable as they gather data and crunch the numbers ahead of the first race in Australia on 8 March.
Hamilton endured a chastening first year with Ferrari. No wins, no podiums (for the first time in 19 F1 seasons) and, by the end, a figure of utter demoralisation both on the track and in the media pen. The 41-year-old, in what was billed as the sweetest of transfers to F1’s most fabled team, suitably labelled 2025 his “worst season ever.”
But the only way is up, right? It’s a clean slate for all the teams and, after a campaign to forget, Ferrari will be desperate to be right back up the top of the leaderboard, challenging for race victories and, ultimately, world championships.
But at this early stage, are Ferrari well-placed to launch a title challenge?
Can Lewis Hamilton challenge for F1 title? Everything we know about 2026 Ferrari car
What are the timings?
This week’s event is a three-day test, from Wednesday-Friday.
The morning session takes place from 7am-11am (GMT), followed by a one-hour lunch break, before the afternoon session from midday-4pm (GMT).
F1 testing LIVE
