F1 safety car crashes in bizarre scene before Italian Grand Prix

The FIA safety car was involved in a heavy crash during high-speed testing in an odd scene prior to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Experienced safety car driver Bernd Maylander has been behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage safety car – which slowsdown the pack during a grand prix incident – for a number of years and has never previously crashed.

However, that changed on Thursday when Maylander lost control at the sweeping Parabolica corner – the final turn on the Monza circuit – and was left spinning into the wall.

Both Maylander and his passenger were unharmed in what was a bizarre scene, a day before action begins on track at the home of Ferrari.

The FIA said in a short statement: “Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver/passenger are fine. There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend’s event.”

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, though the famous Monza track has been resurfaced this year.

The safety car crashed into the wall in testing on Thursday at monza ( FIA )

A note by tyre supplier Pirelli ahead of this weekend read: “As is usually the case with newly-laid asphalt, the surface is smoother than its predecessor and darker in colour. This latter factor will have an impact on track temperature.

"If the sun is shining could see it get hotter than in the past, even reaching significant highs of over 50°C. In theory, the new surface should offer more grip, which will impact tyre performance and their operating temperature range."

It is usual procedure for the safety car to be in action the day before a grand prix weekend, to test timing screens and other systems around the circuit.

Ironically, there has not been a safety car in the last six grands prix – the longest such run for 15 years.