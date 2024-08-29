Toto Wolff reveals ‘conversations’ with Max Verstappen over Mercedes F1 move

Support truly

Toto Wolff has revealed that talks have taken place with Max Verstappen about a move to Mercedes – but the Dutchman will not move teams in 2025.

Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but, amid tension within the team this year particularly involving his dad Jos and team principal Christian Horner, he has been linked with a move away.

In recent weeks, Verstappen has insisted he will stay at Red Bull next year but was less clear when asked about 2026 (when new engine and chassis regulations come into force) and beyond.

Mercedes boss Wolff has long held an interest in Verstappen and admits he did pursue signing the 26-year-old to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

“Red Bull was the dominant car at the beginning of the season and that changed a bit, it’s Max Verstappen dominant at the moment,” Wolff told BBC Sport.

“The relationships [at Red Bull] were dysfunctional. I’m not sure they are back in a great place but it is what it is. There was a moment, or there was an opportunity, to at least have conversations of what it could be in the future – and this is what we did.”

Pressed further on whether Verstappen could join Mercedes in 2026, Wolff added: “[It’s] much too early.

“For the benefits of our drivers next year, I don’t want to have any conversation about 2026 or beyond, because we very much hope that the 2025 line-up will be the line-up going forward.

Toto Wolff has held talks with Max Verstappen ( Getty Images )

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season ( Getty Images )

“We [Wolff and Verstappen] have not given each other any, let’s say, timings. It is more like – keep the communication channel open while knowing that his priority is to make it function with Red Bull and our priority will be to make it function with the two drivers we have.”

Instead, Mercedes are set to promote 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell next year, with an announcement perhaps coming as soon as this weekend in Monza.

Antonelli will replace Russell during first practice on Friday and, with Carlos Sainz joining Williams in 2025, the teenager looks the obvious candidate to fill Mercedes’ second seat.

Meanwhile, Verstappen – who has not won in six races – will be looking to halt Lando Norris’ title fightback this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. He currently leads the world championship by 70 points with nine races remaining this season.