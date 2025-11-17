F1 introduces one-off safety rule amid car concerns for Qatar GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 has enforced a mandatory two-pit-stop rule for the penultimate race of the 2025 season in Qatar due to tyre concerns.

The high-speed corners at the Lusail International Circuit result in high tyre wear, as shown by the FIA enforcing a mandatory three pit-stops amid scorching conditions at the 2023 event.

Concerns remain that cars could be vulnerable to tyre blowouts and, as a result, the governing body in agreement with the teams has mandated that a set of tyres cannot be used for more than 25 laps.

With the grand prix length set at 57 laps, it mandates a minimum of two pit stops for the race, as opposed to the usual one pit stop.

"In Qatar, a limit will be introduced for the number of laps that each set of tyres can cover over the course of the whole race weekend,” a statement from tyre provider Pirelli read.

"The decision, taken in agreement with the FIA and Formula 1 and discussed in regular meetings with the teams, is confirmed today by Pirelli through the usual technical document containing event-specific prescriptions sent out two weeks prior to each grand prix.

"Every set of tyres supplied to the teams at the start of the race weekend can cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail track, which is very demanding on tyres in terms of energy, thermal stress and wear. The laps will be counted cumulatively across all track sessions, including laps run under the safety car or virtual safety car.

"Laps to the grid and formation laps, and those completed after the chequered flag in the sprint and the grand prix, will not be included in the count.

All cars will have to stop at least twice in Qatar ( Getty )

“As the Qatar Grand Prix is run over 57 laps, each driver will inevitably have to change tyres at least twice. Before the start of the grand prix, Pirelli will inform the teams how many laps are still available for each set.

"This measure has been deemed necessary, following analysis of the tyres used in 2024. Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level. These conditions, combined with the high lateral energy, had increased the structural fatigue of the construction.

"In order to reduce the number of pit stops, the teams had worked on tyre degradation management, limiting performance drop off, which sometimes ran the risk of extending the stint beyond the useful life of the tyre.”

Max Verstappen has won the last two races in Qatar, with Lando Norris – who leads the world championship by 24 points heading into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix – suffering a controversial 10-second stop-and-go penalty at last year’s race at Lusail.

Qatar will host the final sprint weekend of the year, before the season finale in Abu Dhabi on 7 December.