F1 prize money: How much will teams earn for 2025 season?

The 2025 F1 season gets underway on 16 March in Australia.

It is set to be one of the most open title races in recent history, with constructors champions McLaren and British driver Lando Norris the favourites ahead of the new campaign.

Yet a Ferrari team spearheaded by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be confident while Red Bull are keen to wrestle back their team’s title after their successes in 2022 and 2023.

And what about Mercedes, who claimed eight-straight constructors titles from 2014-2021? Aston Martin last year came fifth, but do have star designer Adrian Newey in their camp now.

Here is everything we know about the prize money on offer to the teams in 2025:

How much money can teams win from the Constructors' Championship?

Formula 1's huge prize pot centres around the constructors' championship, with the pot made up of 50 per cent of F1's commercial rights revenue for each season.

As an example, that figure was $3.2bn (£2.3bn) in 2023, meaning an estimated prize fund of $1.6bn (£1.2bn).

Some deductions are made to acknowledge the value of particular teams, such as Ferrari, given their global popularity to attract fans to the sport above some of the smaller teams.

Following those deductions, the remaining figure is split between the 10 teams; the champions will pocket an estimated 14 per cent, with last place taking just six per cent.

McLaren were estimated to have earned $140m (£110m) for their title in 2024, with each team after taking approximately £7m less with each position.

Zak Brown’s team claimed their first constructors’ title in 26 years with their win last year, pipping Ferrari at the final race of the season.

What is the breakdown of prize money?

1st - $140m

2nd - $131m

3rd - $122m

4th - $113m

5th - $104m

6th - $95m

7th - $87m

8th - $78m

9th - $69m

10th - $60m

Figures are approximate and currently based on 2024 sums

How many points are available per race?

Each team can claim up to a maximum of 44 points on a regular race weekend. The race winner claims 25 points, with 18 to second, while there is an extra point for the driver who produces the fastest lap of the race, provided they finish in the top 10.

The points are then shared from third down to 10th: 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1.

What happens if the teams are tied on points?

If both teams are tied on the same amount of points by the end of the season, the team with the most wins across the season would therefore win the title.

The next tie-breaker is the most second-place finishes, then third-place finishes and so on.