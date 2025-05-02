F1 signs extraordinary new contract with Miami Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One has announced a record-long contract with the Miami Grand Prix until at least the 2041 season.

The 10-year extension, with the previous deal expiring in 2031, was announced on Friday ahead of the 2025 event starting at the Miami International Autodrome.

It is now F1’s longest current contract with a grand prix, with Australia the nearest with a deal until 2037.

Miami was only added to the calendar in 2022 after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also hosts the second sprint race of the season this weekend.

The 5.41km circuit is built around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and attracted 275,000 fans last year.

Lando Norris’s victory in 2024 also set a record for F1’s highest TV audience in the United States, with 3.1 million viewers tuning in.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States.

“Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

“Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant.”

F1 now has three races in the United States: Miami, Austin in October and Las Vegas in November.

A second American team, in addition to Haas, will also join the grid next year in the form of Cadillac.