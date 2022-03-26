Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Miami GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and practice schedule as Lando Norris eyes strong start

Follow live updates from the opening day of the Miami Grand Prix, round six of the 2025 F1 season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 02 May 2025 11:08 EDT
Comments
Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri has a 10-point lead heading into round six.

Max Verstappen finished second in Saudi but was unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium of the year, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled again, finishing seventh.

Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough few weeks yet will be boosted by returning to the scene of his first F1 victory last year.

Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 driver standings ahead of the Miami GP weekend

1. Oscar Piastri – 99 points

2. Lando Norris – 89 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 73 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 31 points

8. Alex Albon – 20 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Kieran Jackson2 May 2025 16:08

What are the start times in Miami?

All times BST

Friday 2 May

  • Free practice 1: 5:30pm
  • Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm

Saturday 3 May

  • Sprint race: 5pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 4 May

  • Race: 9pm
Kieran Jackson2 May 2025 16:06

F1 Miami Grand Prix!

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen (Getty Images/The Independent)
Kieran Jackson2 May 2025 16:05

