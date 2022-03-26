F1 Miami GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and practice schedule as Lando Norris eyes strong start
Follow live updates from the opening day of the Miami Grand Prix, round six of the 2025 F1 season
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri has a 10-point lead heading into round six.
Max Verstappen finished second in Saudi but was unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium of the year, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled again, finishing seventh.
Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough few weeks yet will be boosted by returning to the scene of his first F1 victory last year.
F1 driver standings ahead of the Miami GP weekend
4. George Russell – 73 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points
8. Alex Albon – 20 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
What are the start times in Miami?
All times BST
Friday 2 May
- Free practice 1: 5:30pm
- Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm
Saturday 3 May
- Sprint race: 5pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 4 May
- Race: 9pm
F1 Miami Grand Prix!
