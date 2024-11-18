Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The next edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is on 21-23 November 2024 – and tickets are still available for fans keen to attend.

Round 22 of the 2024 F1 season sees a return to the iconic Vegas strip circuit, which hosted a terrific debut race under the lights last year.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 grand prix, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtaking Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on the final lap to secure second place.

The debut race welcomed 316,000 fans and 7,000 new general admission tickets will be available for this year’s race in November. While most ticket categories are sold out, some are still available ahead of this weekend.

The race will again take place on a Saturday night, on 23 November, at 10pm local time.

Tickets are still available for single-day general admission, for practice on Thursday night and qualifying on Friday night. Single-day tickets for the race on Saturday are sold out.

Practice tickets for Thursday start at $99, while tickets for qualifying on Friday start at $300.

A three-day ticket, via the Caesars Palace Experience, is still available and starts at $638.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 23 November ( Getty Images )

All other ticket categories, such as the Flamingo Zone and T-Mobile Zone at the Sphere, are sold out.

“We are building on the incredible success of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with 2024 promising to be a fantastic event,” said F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“Las Vegas offers an extensive array of activations all around town that truly complement the sporting element of the race weekend.”

